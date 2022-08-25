Two arrests made in fatal Newport cyclist crash

Two men are in custody, charged following a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Newport early Saturday.

Newport Police Captain Kevin Drohan said one of them, Mark Phipps, 60, of Covington, turned himself in early Thursday afternoon. He is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Thomas Jackson, 60, of Covington was also arrested, charged with tampering with evidence.

Drohan said police used security camera footage from the corner of 12th and Brighton streets and identified a red Chevrolet Trailblazer with body damage believed to be involved.

Investigators traced the locations of the person associated with the car, after which Phipps came to the station and confessed, Drohan said.

A memorial commemorating Gloria San Miguel inside Roebling Point Books & Coffee, where she worked, pictured, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Covington, Ky. San Miguel was killed while riding her bike on the 11th Street bridge when she was hit by a car at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. The driver of the car fled the scene. San Miguel was originally a barista at Roebling Point Books & Coffee, and then was promoted to a management position at another store, employees said. She is survived by a partner and 4-year-old daughter.

Gloria San Miguel, an employee of Roebling Point Books & Coffee in Newport, was hit and killed while riding on the 11th Street bridge around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

A petition has been circulating aimed at improving bicycle safety in the city, including installing bike lanes. Police Chief Christopher Fangman said the department is watching it.

"Any opportunity of a law enforcement agency to increase safety is always nice. Those decisions are made beyond police departments usually, but anything to improve safety is always important," Fangman said.

