Two arrests made in the killing of gun violence activist, subject of USA TODAY series

Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a beloved Los Angeles-area coach and community volunteer who was the subject of a USA TODAY special report.

Jose Quezada Jr., 46, was killed July 27, 2023, after cooking for hundreds of people at a public event at a city park in Wilmington, a district of south Los Angeles. His shooting death remained unsolved for months, as he was remembered for his legacy with generations of the city’s youth.

Quezada, who was known as “Coach,” coached youth basketball and baseball for nearly 30 years. He believed that sports helped keep kids on the right path and away from gangs. Beyond coaching, Quezada spent his free time fundraising for people in need.

Gang violence had been a persistent force for decades in Wilmington. In the USA TODAY report and a video documentary in 2023, Los Angeles police specifically noted Quezada’s impact on community safety.

That legacy made his death all the more shocking. Quezada was struck in the head by a single gunshot, late on a Friday evening while preparing to leave the event at Wilhall Park in Wilmington. He had been volunteering for Summer Night Lights, one of many events around Los Angeles aimed at keeping kids off the streets through entertainment, food and sports.

No evidence had surfaced that suggested Quezada was an intended target. For months, police had said only that they were seeking more leads in the case.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a news conference is scheduled for Thursday, where police and prosecutors are expected to release details of the suspects and the arrests.

