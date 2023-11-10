Two arrests made in Montgomery cold case homicide

Law enforcement arrested two people this week in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a Montgomery man.

The Montgomery Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Unit indicted Lonnie Helms III, 21, and Kennedy Wilson, 24, with one count of capital murder and one count second-degree assault. Both men are from Montgomery, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

They are suspects in the Nov. 24, 2018, homicide of Steven White Jr., 28.

The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force arrested Helms III on Thursday. He is now in the Montgomery County jail with no bond.

Wilson is incarcerated in the Alabama prison system on unrelated charges.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: MPD charges two in Montgomery cold case homicide