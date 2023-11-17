Two arrests made in string of Thibodaux car burglaries

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — Two men are in the custody of the Thibodaux Police Department in connection to a string of car burglaries on Thursday, Nov. 16.

According to the TPD, police responded to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries and a stolen vehicle in the Acadia Plantation community on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Police say they were able to identify one of the suspects as 19-year-old Cance Mitchell Jr., of Gray, with the help of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Through further investigation, police were able to identify and arrest 19-year-old Montrell Williams, of Houma.

Both Mitchell and Williams were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex for simple burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle on a $100,000 bond.

