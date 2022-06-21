Two arrests in South End assault investigation

Jun. 21—CUMBERLAND — Two city residents remained jailed Tuesday after they were arrested following investigation of an assault complaint in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.

Douglas Bryan Combs, 59, and Jessica Nicole Porter, 34, were charged Monday with second-degree assault before bond hearings in which Combs was ordered by a court commissioner to be jailed without bail and Porter to be confined in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Police said Combs and Porter suffered minor facial and head injuries after allegedly striking each other during an argument over Porter being locked out of the residence.