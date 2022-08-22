Two Asbury Park men charged in June murder of Lakewood man

FREEHOLD - Two Asbury Park men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of a Lakewood man earlier this year in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced on Monday.

Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, are both charged with first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and related weapons offenses connected to the death of 26-year-old Yahnie Patterson.

Around midnight on Saturday, June 18, the Asbury Park Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Washington Avenue after receiving a report that shots were being fired, Linskey said. There, they discovered Patterson in the road with a severe head injury.

Patterson was taken to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and pronounced dead on Monday, June 21, due to his injuries.

The prosecutor's office Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department investigated and identified Prince and Rogers as the suspects. While Rogers was arrested in Neptune three days after the shooting, Prince was found and arrested in Howell Township just this past Friday, Aug. 19, according to Linskey.

Both arrests were made with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The investigation brought forward a third defendant, Erikah E. Handy, 22, who was arrested in Asbury Park on Tuesday, July 26. Handy, of Neptune, was charged with two counts of third-degree theft after allegedly stealing around $2,000 from the victim as well as the victim's vehicle after the shooting, Linskey said.

Search warrants that were filed and executed in this case also resulted in the recovery of ammunition and three handguns.

“This was a complicated investigation with a great number of moving parts, and the arrests of these three individuals and the removal of three handguns from the streets mark a resounding success in our continuing effort to stem the tide of gun violence in the area,” Linskey said.

The Prosecutor's Office is urging anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Sgt. Joseph Leon at 732-774-1300.

