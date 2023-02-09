Two in Ashland arrested for fentanyl distribution

Feb. 9—Pair had been subject of investigation in Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. — On Monday, members of the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force ended a long-term drug distribution investigation with the arrest a man and a woman for selling Fentanyl.

With the great assistance from Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs and his deputies, Kentucky State Police K9 unit, and the Ashland Police Department Interdiction Unit; a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1800 block of Belmont Street, in Ashland, Kentucky.

Brandon Caudill, 25, and Shelbi Gentry, 22 of Ashland, Kentucky, have been the targets of a Fentanyl distribution network since 2022.

Based on information received and case facts, a judge granted a search warrant for the residence.

Officers made entry mid-day and secured Caudill and Gentry, as well as other occupants that were in the residence.

A search of the residence yielded a substantial amount of suspected Fentanyl and cutting agents, as well as a firearm.

Caudill and Gentry were both arrested on felony warrants for trafficking controlled substance- Fentanyl and will be facing additional charges from the office of the Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.

The Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force consists of investigators from the ATF, Ashland Police Department and the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.

The NKYDTF thanked the participating agencies, as well as supporting agencies in the Tri-State area, for their continued support and dedication to the NKYDTF mission.