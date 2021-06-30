Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend.



What happened: The suspects first robbed one of the victims inside the store before targeting the second victim while fleeing the scene.



The robberies occurred at around 8:41 p.m. on Saturday in the store located at 140 W. Valley Blvd. in San Gabriel Square. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

The victim, who held onto her purse, was dragged around as the suspect fled for the exit with two accomplices. The woman suffered cuts to her face, arm and leg, KTLA reported.

On their way to their car in the store’s parking lot, the trio robbed another victim of her purse. It is unclear whether she sustained any injuries.







Investigation underway: Police are now looking for the suspects, whom they described as African American males in their 20s.



Authorities suspect the incidents were strong-armed robberies without any weapons. They also think they were isolated incidents.

However, a witness who spoke to CBS LA is convinced that the trio had targeted the supermarket, which is frequented by Asian customers. The suspects allegedly wandered around before robbing the victims.



Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call the San Gabriel Police Department Detective Bureau at (626) 308-2835.



Featured Image Screenshots via City of San Gabriel

