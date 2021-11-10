Two Astroworld victims in critical condition as investigation into deadly concert continues

Axios

We're getting down to the naked truth.A St. Pete reader asked for our What Are You Wondering series: "Why are there so many strip clubs in the Tampa Bay region?"Great question. For all the news coverage Tampa Bay gets of its notorious nude scene, we still couldn't find the root of why there are so many here.So we called Joe Redner, Tampa's strip club king. The 81-year-old takes credit for making the local scene what it is — there are about 40 clubs in the area, half of which are in Tampa.Get mar