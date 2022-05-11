Two from Athens area sentenced to jail for their roles in Jan. 6, 2021, riot at U.S. Capitol

Two people from Northeast Georgia will serve brief terms in jail following their sentencings this week for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Noland Harold Kidd, 22, who had an address in Crawford at the time of his arrest, and Savannah Danielle McDonald, 21, of Elberton were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Washington.

Kidd was sentenced to 45 days in jail and McDonald received 21 days. Kidd had pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 and McDonald on Jan. 18. They were arrested on June 11, 2021.

As part of their plea, each was ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the government as the federal document states that the riot caused about $1,495,326 in damages.

Kidd and McDonald were identified among the protesters through security-video footage.

According to the federal charges, McDonald and Kidd were inside the Capitol for about 40 minutes, including standing in a hallway outside the Senate chambers for about 30 minutes.

Federal investigators searched Kidd’s Facebook account and found a message saying, “I’ll put it like this, people had the police riot shields, vests, and I got my hands on one of the officer hats and I have someone from Texas mailing me a riot helmet.”

Later, federal investigators said he received a message from a person asking why he had removed his photos and Kidd replied, “The FBI are trying to identify anyone that got inside and press charges.”

Investigators also seized McDonald’s Snapchat account and found a message from Kidd saying, “Me and Savannah are (expletive) Stormtroopers.” Investigators said video of McDonald was found in which she says, “I’m the only girl that made it into the Senate.”

The Atlanta Constitution reported that Kidd expressed regret about his participation and he and his attorney “stressed that he did not damage property or physically confront police.”

