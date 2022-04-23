Two from Athens arrested for B&E

Apr. 22—Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, and Byron Eugene Olson, 28, both of Athens, are being held at the Limestone County Detention Center following their arrests earlier this week. Both are being held on $5,000 bonds.

On Sunday, April 17, Limestone County Deputies responded to a business in the 15000 Block of Hwy. 72, on a report of several batteries and tools being stolen, as well as a vehicle being unlawfully entered. Deputy Kandace Wilson and Investigator Dale Townsend began the investigation on the case.

On Monday, April 18, 2022, Deputy Jesse Gibson responded to another business that was targeted in the 17000 Block of Hwy. 72. Deputy Gibson noted a suspicious vehicle in the area on the way to the call and notified dispatch. Upon arriving and reviewing security footage, Gibson notified Limestone Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division that the offenders appeared to be related to the first reported crime and it was possibly the same vehicle.

Investigator Lance Royals responded and identified Byron Eugene Olson and Andrue Josiff Olson, as suspects. Deputy Gibson and Investigator Royals located the vehicle as well as the suspects at their residence. Investigator Royals was able to recover some of the stolen items from both reported crimes at the Olson's property.

"I would like to commend the deputies and investigators working these cases, for working together to identify these alleged offenders, and brining justice to the victims," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

LCSO stated that this investigation is on-going and more charges are possible. Both Andrue Josiff Olson and Byron Eugene Olson have been charged with:

—Theft of Property 2nd Degree

—Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle