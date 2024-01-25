Two Augusta murder suspects convicted, receive life sentences in separate cases

FILE - Family, friends and community members light candles at a memorial vigil for Keshia Chanel Geter, Felycya Harris and Scottlyn DeVore outside Saint Paul's Church on Reynolds Street in Augusta, GA, on July 31, 2022. Geter and Harris were trans women and DeVore was gender nonconforming. DeVore's killer pleaded guilty on Jan. 22, 2024.

The Augusta District Attorney's Office this week announced back-to-back convictions of two Augusta murder suspects.

A suspect in a case set for trial pleaded guilty on Monday to murdering a transgender woman, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Ronald Harris, 44, of Wrens, murdered a transgender woman, legally identified as John Scott DeVore but known by her community as Scottlynn DeVore, on March 12, 2020.

Following DeVore's disappearance, investigators accessed her security system and found footage of a man and woman wearing rifling through her belongings inside of her apartment, according to previous reporting.

Harris told investigators that he waited for DeVore outside her apartment and then strangled her, according to previous reporting. Harris admitted to using DeVore's car to dump her body along a state highway and cleaning the car with bleach. Harris disposed of DeVore's body in Jefferson County, the vehicle in McDuffie County and his phone in Richmond County.

He pleaded guilty to the full indictment, which included malice murder, felony murder, burglary in the first degree and concealing the death of another, according to the release.

Judge Ashley Wright sentenced Harris to life in prison, plus 30 years, to be served concurrently.

Harris's wife, Margaret Elaine Harris, previously pleaded guilty to burglary and concealing the death of another in connection to the case and received a sentence of 30 years in prison, with the first 20 years to be served in confinement, according to the release.

Three transgender or nonconforming people have been killed in Augusta over the last three years, according to previous reporting.

Just months after DeVore's murder, Felycya Harris, a 33-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death at an Augusta park on Oct. 3, 2020. Keshia Chanel Geter, a 26-year-old transgender woman, was found shot to death at the Knights Inn Hotel on Boy Scout Road in Augusta on July 20, 2022.

Second conviction at Augusta murder trial

Late Wednesday, a Richmond County jury returned a verdict against Jamarius Walker, 20, of Augusta, for the 2020 murder of Laney High School graduate Antonio Geter, 21, of Augusta, according to the release.

On April 15, 2020, Geter called a driver for a ride and was going to meet someone to buy a gun, according to previous reporting. The driver told investigators Geter was talking to someone during the drive who gave directions to meet on San Sebastian Court in Hephzibah.

Walker was waiting on the corner and when the driver stopped, he pulled open the back seat passenger door and demanded Geter "give it up" and shot him, according to previous reporting. Geter later died at Eisenhower Hospital.

In 2020, Walker, who had just turned 16 years old, was indicted for murder. However, after the 2021 establishment of the Violent Crimes and Gang Unit, prosecutors uncovered a critical tie between the murder and gang activity, allowing them to re-indict the case and add four criminal street gang terrorism charges.

Walker was found guilty of all 10 counts presented to the jury, according to the release. He was sentenced by Wright to life in prison, plus 20 years.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta murder suspects convicted, receive life sentences