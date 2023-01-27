Two Aurora men accused of carjacking vehicle in the city

Two Aurora men are accused of carjacking a vehicle in the city on Jan. 22, police officials said.

Caleb Tryell Turner, 21, of the 1600 block of Linden Park Lane, and Diego A. Cruz-Santos, 21, of the 300 block of Jackson Street, have been charged with vehicular hijacking and vehicular invasion, Aurora police officials said in a news release Thursday.

Around 1:53 p.m. Jan. 22, Aurora police responded to a report of a carjacking in the 1600 block of Maple Park Lane, according to the release.

A person told officers their vehicle was stolen by two people. Later that day, officers pulled over a car after witnessing a traffic violation, officials said. Officers believe the occupants of the car were involved in the carjacking earlier, according to the release.

After further investigation by detectives, Turner and Cruz-Santos were arrested and charged, officials said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with tips to call 630-256-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.

mejones@chicagotribune.com