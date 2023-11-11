Two Austin police officers shot Saturday morning in South Austin

Two Austin police officers have been shot early Saturday in an unfolding situation in South Austin.

The officers were being taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, and information about their condition was not immediately available.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m., and it is not yet known the nature of the call that drew officers to an area off Westgate Boulevard, south of U.S. 290 and west of Mopac (Loop 1). The incident may involve injuries, and preliminary information is that it has resulted in a SWAT situation. Police were attempting to evacuate neighbors early Saturday.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Two Austin police officers shot Saturday morning near Westgate Blvd.