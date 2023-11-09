Two Ball State students arrested in wake of accidental shooting in dorm room

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Ball State University students were arrested Wednesday in the wake of an accidental shooting in a dorm room.

According to a BSU release, one of the students accidentally discharged a gun on Monday in his room at Baker Hall in the Noyer complex.

The student, an 18-year-old from Indianapolis, suffered a non-life-threatening wound and on Tuesday went to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment. That resulted in Muncie police, and then Ball State police, being made aware of the incident.

"The ensuing investigation led (BSU police) to the residence hall room of a second student in Wood Hall (in the Woodworth complex)," resulting in the seizure of the gun used in the accidental shooting and a second firearm.

Both students were arrested on charges stemming from Monday's accidental shooting. They were ordered off of the Ball State campus and "immediately placed on interim suspension pending a full student conduct review process."

“Firearms are not allowed on Ball State University’s property, and that is clear in our sudent code of conduct,” John Foster, assistant vice president for public safety and chief of police at Ball State, said in a statement.

“The leadership of our university — including our police department—have zero tolerance for violation of this policy. The discovery of a firearm on campus will be dealt with immediately, and alleged violators will be held fully accountable, including appropriate criminal charges, and students will be subject to sanctions including suspension or expulsion if found responsible.”

BSU President Geoffrey S. Mearns also directed Ro-Anne Royer Engle, vice president for student affairs, to "establish an action group of individuals from various units on campus to proactively address campus safety," the release said.

A probable cause affidavit identified the student shot on Monday as JaQuan Lamont Mann, 18, Indianapolis.

After going to the hospital for treatment — apparently of a gunshot wound in the foot — Mann reportedly told officers he had been wounded while riding in a car with friends. He said a gun belonging to one of the other occupants of the vehicle was accidentally discharged.

Surveillance video, however, led police to believe the shooting had taken place in the teen's dorm room,

Mann was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and false informing, a misdemeanor.

He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a $7,500 bond.

Another student, Satori Amaru Johnson, also 18 and from Indianapolis, was also arrested Wednesday, on a count of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

An affidavit said he confirmed to investigators that Mann had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the shooting victim's dorm room.

Johnson told police he did not know where Mann's firearm was. However, a search of Johnson's dorm room resulted in discovery of both that gun and a firearm belonging to Johnson, who was released from the jail Wednesday evening after posting a $5,000 bond.

On Oct. 27, Muncie police arrested another student from Indianapolis — Ian Kenneth L'Queen Neberz, 20 — after finding a machine gun in his dorm room.

Investigators said that a Glock handgun, "with a gold switch on the back of the gun which allows the firearm to go fully automatic," had been fired in the 2700 block of North Granville Avenue on the early morning of Oct. 21.

Neberz is charged, in Delaware Circuit Court 4, with operating a loaded machine gun, possession of a machine gun, criminal recklessness and possession of a controlled substance.

He was released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

