Two Baltimore County burglars used their trial to speak up for their co-defendant. All three were convicted.

Jurors are used to hearing defense attorneys, and in rare cases defendants themselves, explain why the charges against them are false.

In an unusual trial that concluded Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Maryland, the jury heard directly from two defendants who said they had taken their charges to trial even though they were guilty — solely for the purpose of defending their third co-defendant, who had his own lawyer to make that case for him.

All three were convicted.

The crimes spanned late 2017 into January 2018, with cousins Kamar Beckles, Demar Brown and Jashon Fields caught in the act of burglarizing expensive homes of doctors, an investment banker and others in Baltimore County. Brown, of North Carolina, was caught driving an SUV carrying stolen goods and tools, while Beckles, of New Jersey, and Fields, from Georgia, were later found hiding a short distance away dressed all in black.

From jail, Beckles and Fields had written affidavits swearing that Brown was not involved. Instead of pleading guilty and testifying for Brown, they both went to trial, representing themselves and arguing to the jury that Brown should not go down for that they did.

“I was broke, borderline homeless. I didn’t see any other way to get cash at the time,” Kamar Beckles said in his closing argument to the jury. “I was wrong. But I’m not going to continue being wrong and blame someone who wasn’t involved in this.”

Fields, who was represented by an attorney at the start of trial, also decided to represent himself and expressed remorse while saying the government “lied to y’all, right to your face” about Brown.

Federal prosecutors said there was substantial evidence to link Brown to the crimes. The geolocation of his Google account showed him moving in tandem with Beckles at the crimes scenes and out of state. Expensive jewelry was photographed inside his Ford Explorer and recovered from his phone and Google account. And more stolen property was found at a home connected to him in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Story continues

Surveillance cameras recorded what appears to be the Explorer dropping Beckles off out front of homes that were burglarized. In one crime, they believe he is shown on surveillance camera helping Beckles break down the front door a home.

Beckles’ strategy was to repeatedly slam into front doors using his rear end, and a second man with a similar build to Brown, who appears to be wearing the same shoes as Brown and who appears to have braids like Brown helps Beckles break open a double-door.

“Mr. Beckles cannot defy biology; he cannot defy your eyes,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rigali told jurors.

Beckles told jurors that he committed his crimes with a man named “Aubrey.” During the trial, he never gave a last name for Aubrey or any other identifying information. Brown’s court-appointed attorney, Ivan Bates, said the government should have tried to determine who Aubrey was, but prosecutors said the defense could have given more information if such a person existed, and didn’t.

Beckles, attempting to explain Brown’s presence at a crime scene and stolen goods found at his property, said he unwittingly involved Brown by calling him to the scene after “Aubrey” left them hanging. He said he asked Brown to take the stolen items and tools for them without explaining what had happened.

And he said that he dropped off other stolen items at the North Carolina home connected to Brown, because he was taking his car to a mechanic and didn’t want to leave them in the vehicle.

“I said, ‘Hey Brown, do me a favor, hold these things for me,’” Beckles told jurors.

After being arrested, Beckles spoke to police, saying Brown and Fields were his cousins and how he had been down on his luck.

Prosecutors played a recorded call Brown made to another person, in which they say he referenced Beckles talking too much to police.

“I stick to a code,” he said in one call. In another, apparently referring to Beckles as “Can’t Get Right,” he said: “‘Can’t Get Right’ can never just think. Yeah, yeah, ‘canarying’ it,” he said, an apparent reference to saying too much to police.

Fields faced one count of burglary conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of five years. Because he has been in jail for more than three years awaiting trial, he could be released shortly. But Beckles and Brown were convicted of four counts that carry a maximum total penalty of 35 years.

Under new court policy, visitors were allowed to sit in the courtroom for the first time since the pandemic and watch the proceedings but were required to show proof of vaccination. Jurors and non-law enforcement witnesses were not required to be vaccinated.