Two bank robberies under investigation by Springfield, Clark County law enforcement

May 12—Two Clark County bank robberies at separate locations and suspects this week remain under investigation by police.

A suspect is in custody for a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning in Moorefield Twp. No arrests have been made in connection to another bank robbery that happened at Wright-Patt Credit Union in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Park National Bank at 1600 Moorefield Road about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a robbery, according to a sheriff's office report.

A man in a purple shirt and jeans carrying a Cheetah print bag entered the bank and took an unknown amount of cash, according to the report. The man — later identified by deputies as Dustin Midkiff, 40 — left the bank in a black Grand Prix, traveling westbound on Moorefield Road.

The suspected vehicle was later spotted by deputies, and the vehicle traveled southbound on Middle Urbana Road at 85 miles per hour, per the report.

The suspected vehicle crashed on Hillside Avenue in Springfield, and the man fled on foot. After being captured by police, he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center to treat a non-life threatening injury, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Thursday afternoon, Midkiff was not listed as a patient of Springfield Regional Medical Center and was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail.

Midkiff's arraignment on charges of robbery, fleeing and eluding, and felony obstructing justice is expected in the coming days, the Clark County Sheriff's Office stated.

Midkiff's vehicle reportedly caught on fire in the crash, and the Springfield Fire Division responded to extinguish the flames, while the Springfield Police Division assisted with traffic control. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The robbery at the Wright Patt Credit Union located at 2097 N. Bechtle Ave. Tuesday evening remains under investigation by police.

The Springfield Police Division was called to the bank around 6 p.m. on a report of a robbery. A bank employee told police that a man who was last in line around closing time demanded cash and claimed multiple times that he had a gun, according to an incident report.

The man is described as having buzzed hair and light-colored eyes, standing at 5-foot-9, according to the report.

The man left the bank after putting money taken from a safe into his pants pocket, the report said.

No charges have been filed in connection to the shooting. Police took photos on the scene, collected witness statements and reviewed surveillance.