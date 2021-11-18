Two Banning residents arrested in DEA transnational meth sting

The Drug Enforcement Administration seized about $50,000 in cash, a firearm and several different narcotics during a sting operation on Nov. 17, 2021 in Los Angeles and Banning.

Two Banning residents were arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing Drug Enforcement Administration operation that has seized thousands of pounds of narcotics and more than $20 million in transnational cartel proceeds, according to a news release from that agency.

The DEA launched Operation Crystal Shield in 2020 focusing on eight transportation hubs in the nation where methamphetamine trafficking is concentrated. The agency identified Los Angeles, Phoenix and the transportation corridors between the two cities, including areas of Riverside County as among eight intensive trafficking hubs.

The agency announced in a news release Wednesday that Jose Angel Sanchez III, 40 years old, and Luz Maria Sanchez, 43, both of Banning, were among seven arrested in several local stash house stings. Five others were arrested the same day in Los Angeles.

Authorities also seized three pounds of methamphetamine, two pounds of heroin, four pounds of cocaine, a handgun and about $50,000 in cash, according to the news release.

Wednesday's haul was small in comparison to the vast amounts that have been seized since the operation's inception last year: $20,290,501 in narcotics proceeds, 3,555 pounds of meth, about 4,670 pounds of cocaine and about 150 pounds of heroin, from across the operation's hubs.

Locally, the agency has focused its investigation on the transportation and stash house practices of groups with ties to the Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels, according to the release. These networks, located in the American Southwest, account for virtually all of the methamphetamine trafficked by tractor-trailers and personal vehicles on the nation's highways to its major cities, the agency said.

The proceeds from these trafficking operations have also been linked to money laundering schemes on the Mexican black market, according to the release.

The agency reported methamphetamine trafficking has increased in size and frequency in recent years. In fiscal year 2019, the agency logged seizures of more than 13,000 pounds of the drug, said to be an 120% increase from the previous fiscal year. And 2020 saw about the same amount seized, according to the release.

"Today, methamphetamine is more potent, pure and cheap,” said Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner, of the DEA's Los Angeles Field Division. "Drug traffickers are saturating the community with this addictive drug and utilizing the Los Angeles area as a major transshipment hub to store and distribute their illicit drugs."

