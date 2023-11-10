After two bars had limits placed for lack of sprinklers, city councilor requests action

WORCESTER — After word spread that entertainment and capacity restrictions were placed on two Canal District bars for lack of sprinkler systems, Councilor-at-Large Kathleen Toomey is requesting City Manager Eric D. Batista look into programs to help with the situation.

Steel & Wire at 124 Millbury St. has been restricted from hosting live entertainment until a sprinkler system is involved.

On Oct. 24, Steel & Wire on Millbury Street announced it could no longer have nighttime live music or karaoke without a sprinkler system. In addition, the White Eagle on Green Street had its occupancy in the downstairs bar portion capped at 70 people for lack of a sprinkler system.

As both bars are in historic buildings, the process of installing sprinkler systems would likely be costly, and contractors can be reticent to perform the installations on historic buildings.

Toomey's order requests that Batista "investigate programs and funding that would assist small businesses, restaurants and bars by reducing the cost of installing mandatory sprinkler systems."

The order is slated to appear on Tuesday's City Council agenda.

Steel & Wire owner Frank Inangelo told Worcester Magazine he believed he did everything right with the permitting process and was told in passing by an inspector in April 2022 that he may not be able to have nighttime entertainment without a sprinkler system.

The city has maintained Steel & Wire owners were made aware at the time of purchase that they were not able to operate as a nightclub without the sprinklers and the city has held several inspections and communication with the bar.

White Eagle bar manager Julie Sargentelli said bar owners White Eagle Polish Club had the installation budgeted, but getting a contractor has been difficult.

These restrictions are rooted in the state building code, which originates from the fatal 2003 Station nightclub fine in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: City Councilor Kate Toomey requests aid in bar sprinkler hassle