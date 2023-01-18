Two being sought after chase in Buchanan County, Va.

Jan. 18—GRUNDY, Va. — Two people being sought by deputies after an altercation and a vehicular pursuit are facing charges including contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obscene act in public, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

The case began when Buchanan County deputies responded to a fight call at the Double Kwik convenience store in Grundy, Va., according to a press release from Chief Deputy Eric S. Breeding. During the response to the call, the deputies passed a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle that had left the store and was involved in the altercation. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The suspected vehicle attempted to elude the deputies request to pull over, and a short pursuit ensued, resulting in a crash. The occupants ran from the crash scene, Breeding said of the Jan. 1 incident. A search of the area was conducted without success. The Virginia State Police responded to investigate the accident. Deputies responded to Double Kwik and began the investigation into the assault. During that investigation the deputies learned of the events leading up to the assault.

Investigators with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation into the events of the sexual allegations that occurred in the parking lot between an unknown male and female and events that allegedly occurred after, leading to the vehicle pursuit, Breeding said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that there were several cellphone videos of an obscene sexual act in the parking lot between the unknown male and female were recorded by bystanders, some of whom were juveniles under 18 years of age, Breeding said in the press release.

After the obscene sexual act that occurred in the parking lot, the two suspects were involved in an attempted altercation with bystanders. Evidence was collected including, surveillance footage, cellphone video, eyewitness statements and items found during a search of the suspect vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, the unknown male and female was identified as and charged with the following:

Isiah Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, VA is charged with the following: one count of eluding law enforcement, a felony; one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a felony; four counts of solicitation, a felony; four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor; and one count of obscene sexual act in public, a misdemeanor.

Mildred Virginia Odell Pacheco, 47, Danville, Va. was charged with the following: one count of attempted malicious wounding, a felony; four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a misdemeanor; and one count of obscene sexual act in public, a misdemeanor.

It was learned that Fuller is also wanted out of Halifax County, Va. for assault and battery and violation of protective order for an incident that occurred prior to and unrelated to this case in that jurisdiction.

At the time of the press release, the warrants for both Fuller and Pacheco were outstanding. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is working with other jurisdictions in locating and apprehending them.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigation was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Grundy Police Department, Buchanan County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, Halifax County Sheriff's Office and Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

