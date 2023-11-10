Two from Belleville charged with murder of Collinsville man

Two Belleville men have been charged with the murder of a Collinsville 21-year-old near his home on Wednesday.

Tyresse L. Owens, was found by neighbors lying in a ditch near his apartment building in the 500 block of Loop Street in Collinsville at about 10:44 a.m. Wednesday. A release by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said he has suffered a “serious laceration to his torso” and later died.

The Madison County State’s Attorney on Thursday charged Amari O. McGee, 22, and Carlos G. Mosley, 23, both of Belleville, with two counts each of first-degree murder in connection with the crime. As of Friday morning, they were being held at the Madison County Jail pending pre-trial detention hearing, police said.

The Major Case Squad, meanwhile, is continuing to investigate the crime and not releasing additional details. Approximately 20 officers were following leads on the evening of the alleged crime, a release stated.

Those with information are asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131, extension 5300.