Two from Belleville, one from Cahokia Heights charged with murder of man in his car

Three people have been charged with murder in connection with the April 5 shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Cahokia Heights.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated to investigate the death of Ralen T. Liverpool in his vehicle.

On Tuesday, first-degree murder charges were issued against Elijah Tillman, 22, and Aliya C. Zeilman, 19, both of Belleville, and Lavar Gilbert, 25, of Cahokia Heights.

As of late Tuesday, Zeilman remind at large. Tillman was arrested and is being held at the St. Clair County Jail. Gilbert is being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

According to a release from the Major Case Squad, the incident began with a dispute between Tillman and Liverpool.

Cahokia Heights Police were dispatched to the 400 block of N. 73rd Street on a report that shots had been fired at about 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. There they found Liverpool unresponsive inside his vehicle.

The car was parked on Gleenwood Street and the window was shot out. Liverpool was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Major Case Squad.

Those who may have information about the shooting, or the whereabouts of Zeilman are asked to contact Detective Jamal Jackson of Cahokia Heights Police at 618-332-4203 or Crimestopers at 866-371-8477 (TIPS).