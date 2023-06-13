Two Bibb County sheriff’s deputies accused of using excessive force to restrain inmate

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office arrested two of its own deputies Tuesday after they used “excessive and unnecessary force” to restrain an inmate in May, the sheriff’s office said.

Quency Barnes, who had worked with the sheriff’s office since 2017, and Frederick Ogletree, who had been with Bibb County since 2005, were arrested for battery and violation of oath Tuesday, according to a release from the Bibb sheriff’s office.

The two deputies tried to restrain a female inmate at about 3 p.m. May 30 while they were assigned to the Bibb County jail, the statement said. An investigation claims that Ogletree and Barnes used excessive force on the inmate, who remained unnamed in the statement.

Both deputies resigned as a result of the investigation and turned themselves in to the sheriff’s office, the statement said. They were released on bond after their arrests. The female inmate was still in custody, according to the statement.

The incident was still under further investigation, the statement said.

The Telegraph will update this story when more information becomes available.