Two big banks closing branches here

Wells Fargo & Co. and TD Bank Group each plan to shutter a Charlotte-area branch, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filings.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo closed a drive-thru branch at 5637 Albemarle Road in Charlotte. That location shuttered on Feb. 7, a spokesperson for the bank said. ATM services are still available there.

Toronto-based TD is closing a location at 2609 Mills Park Drive in Rock Hill. That branch will close on April 26, according to a spokesperson.

