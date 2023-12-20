Two big Powerball winners in NC haven’t claimed their prizes. Check your tickets.

Two North Carolina Powerball players won big prizes in Monday night’s drawing, including a person in Charlotte, but do they know it?

The winners remained a mystery on Wednesday, as no one immediately claimed the money at lottery headquarters in Raleigh, officials said.

Check your tickets, lottery officials advised.

“We have consistently seen players win big prizes playing Powerball this year,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, said in a news release.

“We always remind players that when they buy a Powerball ticket, they have nine different ways to win so check every ticket carefully after the drawing,” he said.

Someone’s $2 ticket won a million bucks by matching the numbers on the white balls drawn – 5, 8, 19, 34 and 39, according to the lottery.

The ticket was sold at Ingles Markets on U.S. 64 East in Cashiers, officials said. Cashiers is in Jackson County in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Only one other ticket hit a $1 million prize in the national drawing, in New York.

The other big North Carolina Powerball win came on a $2 ticket bought at the Stop & Go on South Tryon Street, near South End in Charlotte.

The ticket won $50,000 by matching four of the white ball numbers and the red Powerball, No. 26.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot stood at $572 million as an annuity and $286.7 million if taken as cash.

“The jackpot represents the fourth Powerball jackpot to climb above half a billion dollars this year,” according to the news release.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at lottery retailers and through Online Play on NC Lottery.com.

Powerball jackpot odds are 1 in 292 million, according to the Powerball page on the lottery website.