Two biggest NJ lottery wins in 2023 came from Jersey Shore

More than $2 billion in prizes were won in the New Jersey Lottery in 2023, and two of the biggest jackpots were sold at the Jersey Shore.

The biggest ticket of the year was sold in August at Quick Chek #113, Point Pleasant. The Pick-6 was worth $25.8 million.

Lottery officials said at the time that it was the fourth-largest jackpot in Pick-6 history.

Vinny Pannizzo, the manager of the QuickChek, told the Asbury Park Press' Ken Serrano that he didn't know who the winner was, but the sale and the win made him feel good.

“I’m really happy for the person who won,” he said.

The second-highest ticket sold in Manalapan at Soda King, earning the lucky winner $7.3 million.

The owner of Soda King, Dilip Shah, said after the February drawing, “We were already a lucky location, we sold a $1 million Powerball ticket before, but now this is even more incredible.”

What were the other big wins?

$4 million in the Mega Millions on Jan. 31. It was sold in North Arlington.

$3.5 million for Cash4Life on April 18. The winning ticket in New Jersey had a sister ticket in Tennessee. Each of those winners split the $1,000 a Day for Life prize. It was sold in West Orange.

$3 million in the Mega Millions on Oct. 6. It was sold at Freedom News in Jersey City.

New Jersey lottery winners are allowed to remain anonymous.

Lottery fever: New Jersey man, who won a $274 million lottery jackpot, has advice for the next winner

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Two largest 2023 NJ lottery jackpots won in Manalapan, Point Pleasant