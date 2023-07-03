Two bikers indicted for assaulting 81-year-old man

Jul. 3—Third sought by Portsmouth Police Department

PORTSMOUTH — Two members of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club have been arrested and a third is being sought for assaulting an 81-year-old man in downtown Portsmouth.

According to a press release from the Portsmouth Police Department, around 8:40 p.m. on June 2, officers and EMS responded to a report of an elderly male who had been assaulted and was lying on the sidewalk in the 600 block of Second Street.

Upon officers' arrival, they discovered an 81-year-old male lying in the street.

The victim was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was treated for and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Portsmouth Police Investigation Division followed-up on the incident and determined that three members of the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club caused the victim's injuries.

The three suspects caught the victim coming out of a local food establishment and stopped the victim.

A video showed one of the suspects came up to the victim and "body checked" him, knocking the victim to the ground, and causing his injuries. The suspects left the victim injured lying in the street.

The investigation was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury who returned indictments for the three suspects.

On June 28, The U.S. Marshal's office arrested Justin White, 37, of Portsmouth, Timothy Clifford, 51, Portsmouth, and attempted to arrest Robert Lunsford, 37, of McDermott.

At this time, attempts to arrest Lunsford have been unsuccessful.

The Portsmouth Police Department and the U.S. Marshal's Office are requesting the public's assistance in locating Lunsford of McDermott.

Lunsford may be operating a 2022 black Harley Davidson motorcycle, or a 2012 black Harley Davidson motorcycle or a 2020 silver GMC Sierra 1500 silver.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Lunsford are asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101 or your local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Detective Lee Bower at 740-354- 1600.