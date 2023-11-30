Two Birdville ISD schools reopen after lockdown; police confirm threats unfounded

Two Birdville ISD schools were reopened after being placed on lockdown in response to unverified threats Thursday, the Haltom City Police Department said in a social media post. Authorities confirmed the threats were false.

Several campuses in the Birdville Independent School District and neighboring districts received phone calls of unverified threats, the district said in a Facebook post.

“We take all threats seriously and are working with local law enforcement to make sure campuses are safe and determine the source of the threats,” the district said in the post.

At 12:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to Spicer Elementary after a lockdown was initiated.

Police were initially unaware of the reason for the lockdown, according to a Facebook post.

Police said they had no reason to believe there was an active threat to the school or surrounding area, but officers remained at the school out of an abundance of caution.

In an updated Facebook post at 1:22 p.m., police said the lockdown at Spicer Elementary was lifted, but received notification that Shannon High School was also placed into lockdown status. Officers responded to the high school, but said they have “no reason to believe there is an imminent threat.”

At 1:45 p.m., police announced both schools were operating as normal.

Spicer Elementary was placed into lockdown due to an accidental activation of the system, according to police.

Shannon High School was locked down due to receiving an unverified threat, but officers determined the threat was false, the post said. After officers searched the school, the lockdown at Shannon High School was released.

“Schools will release as usual and all evening activities will continue as scheduled,” the district said in an updated Facebook post.