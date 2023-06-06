Two Bluefield men charged after drive-by shootings

Jun. 6—BLUEFIELD — Two local men are facing felony charges of wanton endangerment involving a firearm after shots were fired at two Bluefield homes.

The incident began Saturday when Ptlm. R.L. Hamm of the Bluefield Police Department went to the 300 block of Frederick Street while responding to a shots fired reported 11:21 a.m., according to a criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office. When officers arrived, they spoke with Civantae Henderson, 21, of Bluefield, who said that he was exiting his car when a white sedan approached and fired shots at him before speeding off.

Officers were unable to find any shell casings or any evidence of shots being fired, Hamm said in the complaint. A search of the area did not locate the sedan.

At around 12:39 p.m. Bluefield officers responded to a Pearis Street address when another shots fired incident was reported.

"After further investigation officers were able to determine that Mr. Henderson went to the residence of Mr. Lajuan Moore and Mr. James Hindman and proceeded to fire several shots at the residence and Mr. Moore and Mr. Hindman proceeded to fire several more rounds towards them in self defense," Hamm stated in the report.

Hamm said he was able to recover two Taurus 9-mm handguns hidden inside a log in the woods behind the Pearis Street home after Hindman and Moore showed him where they had hidden them.

Hamm stated in the criminal complaint that he spoke with Moore and Hindman. Both men told him that Henderson came to their home earlier in the day and "a verbal argument ensued between both parties."

Henderson then left the area.

"Later that day, Mr. Moore was operating a white Ford Taurus on Frederick Street when they observed Mr. Henderson standing in front of his residence," Hamm said in his report. "Both Mr. Moore and Mr. Hindman stated that they observed Mr. Henderson grab a bag that they believed contained a firearm. At this time, both parties informed me that the occupant of the front passenger seat (Mr. Hindman) drew a Taurus G3C 9-mm handgun (one of the two found at Pearis Street) and fired one round at Mr. Henderson."

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office was contacted and Hamm said he was advised to proceed with charges of wanton endangerment, according to the criminal complaint.

Hindman was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Henderson was also arrested and charged with the same offense, and that arrest was conducted by Ptlm. K. Wright with the Bluefield Police Department, according to magistrate court records.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com