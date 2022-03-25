Two Bluefield women sought in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

Mar. 25—BLUEFIELD — Bluefield police are searching for two city women in the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, both of Bluefield, are facing charges of first-degree murder, Lt. Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.

"They are armed and dangerous," Adams said. "They are wanted and on the run."

Adams said the teen victim was shot around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of U.S. 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Shots were fired into the vehicle in which the juvenile was traveling.

The incident stemmed from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier in the evening on Memorial Avenue, Adams said.

Adams said it is believed the targets of the shooting were adults in the car, and not the juvenile. However, she was fatally injured during the incident.

"She was shot last night and died today," Adams said.

Wallace is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing more than 250 pounds.

Brooks is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing more than 180 pounds.

Adams said anyone who knows the whereabouts of Wallace and Brooks is asked to contact the Bluefield Police Department at 304-327-6101 (option 1) or call 911.

"These individuals are considered dangerous," Adams said. "Please do not approach them."

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

