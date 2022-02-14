Two boaters and dog rescued by Louisiana Coast Guard

Two boaters and their dog were stranded on a vessel that began to take on water in Aftachalaya Bay, Lousiana, on Feb. 12. They were rescued by an aircrew from the Coast Guard.

