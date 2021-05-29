Two boats crash on Lake Murray, leaving five injured, two seriously, investigators say

David Travis Bland
1 min read

Two boats collided on Lake Murray Friday evening, leaving five injured, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

A cabin cruiser boat carrying two people and a pontoon boat with six onboard collided at about 10:30 p.m. near Susie Ebert Island, which is on the Richland County side of Lake Murray near Johnson Marina Road and Marina Road just outside Ballentine and White Rock.

All the injuries happened to people on the pontoon boat, including two serious injuries, a department spokesperson said.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the collision.

The collision happened in a popular part of Lake Murray between two peninsulas that house popular restaurants and bars where boats can dock.

As summer starts and more people go out for water recreation, South Carolina police have campaign to remind people to boat safely and not drink while boating.

