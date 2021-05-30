Two boats involved in Saturday night crash on Lake Murray

Two boats collided late Saturday night on Lake Murray, leaving three people with minor injuries, per state wildlife officials.

According to SC Department of Natural Resources spokesman David Lucas, the two-boat crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. Saturday night near Buffalo Creek Marina. That’s on the western portion of Lake Murray. The marina is in Prosperity.

The spokesman said there were three people injured in the incident. Two were taken to a hospital in Richland County, and the third was taken to a hospital in Newberry. The injuries were not thought to be serious.

One ticket was issued in the incident. The name of the person charged has not been released, pending the completion of a final boating accident report.

Lucas said the Department of Natural Resources has maintained a heavy presence on Lake Murray during Memorial Day weekend, and said numerous officers responded to the Saturday boat wreck.

The Saturday night incident was the second boat crash to capture headlines over the holiday weekend.

On Friday night, five people were injured, two seriously, after a two-boat wreck near Susie Ebert Island, which is on the Richland County side of Lake Murray near Johnson Marina Road and Marina Road just outside Ballentine and White Rock.