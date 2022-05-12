Two bodies discovered in burned-down home in Holt

Investigators in Tuscaloosa say two bodies were discovered Thursday morning inside of a burned-down residence in Holt.

Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said investigators were still examining the scene of the fire in the 1900 block of Garber Street in Holt.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or any information about how the fire started at the home.

