Two bodies discovered by California snowplough driver were murdered, police say

A line of cars follows a tractor plowing snow near Mammoth Lakes, California on 9 January 2017 ((AFP via Getty Images))

A snowplough driver in California was driving along a remote stretch of a highway near Yosemite when he discovered two dead bodies.

They were identified as married couple William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larsen, 30 from Burbank, California two days after they were discovered, Mono County Sheriff's Office (MCS0) said.

Following the discovery on Tuesday, the highway – near the California-Nevada border – was closed for 19 hours as authorities with the MSCO and California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigated the scene.

“It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation,” authorities said.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sarah Roberts could not confirm whether the couple were killed on the side of the highway or dumped there, when speaking to the Los Angeles Times, but she said she was “pretty positive” the deaths happened where the bodies were found.

The couple’s murder appeared to be a targeted crime, the MSCO added in its news release.

In 2018, police charged the couple with possessing and intending to deliver 84 pounds of marijuana and 1,200 vape cartridges that contained THC, GoErie.com reported.

William Larsen was also linked to the disappearance of a man named Jered Stefansky from Reddings, California.

Mr Stefansky went missing back in June and his mother, in an interview with 420 Magazine, said the private investigator she hired identified William Larsen and another man as people her son was spotted with after his disappearance. The son has not yet been found.

The Mono County Sheriff's Office has asked for anyone with information to call 760-932-7549.

