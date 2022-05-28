Two bodies found in car on Van Ness at Bullard Avenue. Homicide detectives investigating

Homicide detective are investigating two bodies discovered in a car on Van Ness Avenue south of Bullard Avenue in an upscale northwest Fresno neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Deputies responded around 6 a.m. and found a man and a woman inside the car. Both were deceased, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti. Detectives are trying to learn more about the identifies of the victims, but do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case.

Because the bodies were found in a county island, the sheriff’s office is investigating.

A woman who lives nearby said she was shocked the bodies were discovered in what is typically a quiet neighborhood and that she didn’t hear any gunshots on Saturday morning.

The crime scene remained active Saturday morning and Van Ness Avenue remained blocked from Bullard to Dovewood Lane as the investigation continued.

No other details were immediately available.