Two bodies found in Clarkson home; investigation underway

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the deaths of two individuals discovered in a home in Clarkson.

The bodies were found in a home on Sweden Walker Road yesterday afternoon after deputies responded to the residence for a check the welfare call, police said.

There is no threat to the community, police said.

More information is expected to be released today.

The investigation is ongoing.

