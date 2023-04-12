Two bodies found after Crivitz house fire

CRIVITZ - Two bodies were found Tuesday following a fire, according to the Crivitz Police Department and Crivitz Fire Department.

An emergency call at 1:49 p.m. sent responders to 407 Hattie St. As the fire was being suppressed, the bodies were located.

No signs of foul play were noticed while the fire is under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the Marinette County Sheriff's Department, Crivitz Police Department, Crivitz Rescue and fire departments from Crivitz, Middle Inlet, Town of Stephenson, Wausaukee and Town of Lake.

