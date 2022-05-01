Two bodies found with gunshot wounds in Johnstown house

May 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown police are investigating deaths of a middle-aged man and woman whose bodies, as well as a dog's, were found with gunshot wounds in a second-floor bedroom of a house on the 500 block of Pine Street on Saturday afternoon.

Police and Johnstown firefighters were dispatched at 1:40 p.m. Saturday as the result of a welfare check call made by family members of the deceased, Johnstown Police Capt. Chad Miller said.

When first responders arrived, the deaths appeared as the result of carbon monoxide poisoning, which is known to cause bleeding from the nose, Miller said. But upon closer examination, police found gunshot wounds, he said.

Miller and Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees spoke to news outlets at the scene just after taking photographs and processing information inside the house at the corner of Pine and Golde streets.

Lees said on Sunday that autopsies were still being conducted and that more information on the deaths would be released at a press conference on Monday afternoon.