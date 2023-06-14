Two bodies found, hours apart, in Lauderhill and Sunrise canals

Two bodies were found in separate canals within two hours of each other Wednesday, according to police, one in Lauderhill and one in Sunrise. Investigators have not determined if the deaths are suspicious or connected.

Lauderhill Police found the body of an adult a little after 9 a.m. floating in the canal in the 1900 block of Northwest 46th Avenue, according to spokesperson Bill Gordon.

Gordon would not provide the gender of the victim. Police are still trying to find out if there was foul play.

“Right now it’s in the preliminary stages,” Gordon said, “so it’s being investigated.”

Less than two hours later, just before 11 a.m., Sunrise police officers found a white man of an unknown age floating in a canal near the intersection of Oakland Park Boulevard and Hiatus Road, according to Justin Yarborough, a spokesperson for Sunrise Police.

Related Articles

“It doesn’t look like anything suspicious at this moment,” said Sgt. Luis Fernandez, another spokesperson for Sunrise Police, adding, “we don’t really have much on it yet.”

Police have not determined a cause of death or the amount of time that the man was in the water, Yarborough said.

It remains unclear whether the incidents are connected or coincidental. Lauderhill Police is not aware of any connection to the body found in Sunrise, Gordon said.

“There’s nothing that we have on that,” he said. “That’s pretty far away for it to be connected.”

Sunrise Police detectives have not found any connection either, Yarborough said.

“At this time we are unable to determine a connection between their case if they have something similar,” he said in an email.

Both investigations are active and in the preliminary stages, according to police.