Two bodies found inside burning Virginia home. Now police investigating it as murder

A murder investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a burning home in Virginia, according to multiple news outlets.

Authorities were alerted to smoke coming from a Danville-area residence around 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, WDBJ reported, citing the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews arrived at the home to find the bodies of two men inside.

“From evidence found at the scene law enforcement is investigating the matter as an arson and homicide,” authorities said in a news release, according to the Danville Register & Bee.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office Dec. 13 and was awaiting a response.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to determine their causes of death, WSET reported. Neither has been publicly identified.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case as of Dec. 13.

Located near the Virginia-North Carolina border, Danville is about 75 miles southeast of Roanoke.

