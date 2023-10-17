Two bodies found inside SW Marion home. Investigation ongoing; deaths called suspicious

Sheriff's deputies late Monday were investigating the deaths of a man and woman in southwest Marion County.

Deputies said they received a call to go to a home on Southwest 20th Lane outside the Dunnellon city limits. When they arrived to conduct a well-being check, they found a man and woman deceased inside the residence.

Authorities would not say if the victims lived at the home. Their ages, cause of death and relationship also were not disclosed.

Murder/suicide in Ocala: Police investigate deaths of married couple, ages 81 and 77

Officials said at this point the deaths are considered suspicious. Deputies said the deaths are not related to the double murder being investigated in the Whispering Sands residential community west of Baseline Road.

Anyone with information about this latest incident can call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (352) 732-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP and reference 23-54 in your tip, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

