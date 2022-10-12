Two bodies found in North Carolina home, cops say. Now daughter accused of murder

A woman is accused of killing two people, one of whom is her parent, after a welfare check at a North Carolina home, according to officials.

Officials say their investigation started Monday, Oct. 10, when the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office talked to a woman from Macon County, a Wednesday, Oct. 12 Macon County Sheriff’s Office news release says.

Deputies did not say what the woman said, but they requested a welfare check at a home on Mack Branch Road after the conversation.

When deputies arrived at the house, they say they saw a body inside and immediately entered. Once inside, they found a second body in a different location, officials say.

Both victims seem to have died from gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office.

Macon County and State Bureau of Investigations officials investigated the scene, according to the release. They conducted interviews with suspects and searched the area Monday night and into Tuesday.

After one interview, deputies returned to Jackson County where they found a vehicle down an embankment that they believed to belong to one of the victims, officials say. They also found a firearm at a different location, the release says.

Divinity Aleza Guest was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and is being held in the Macon County Detention Center under a $1 million bond, officials say. Guest is the daughter of one of the victims, according to the sheriff’s office.

Autopsies of both victims are underway at the Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies say anyone with information is encouraged to contact Dani Burrows at 828-371-1201 or Matt Breedlove at 828-349-2573.

Macon County is about 80 miles southwest of Asheville.

