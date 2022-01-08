Two bodies found in Rochelle Park home, police investigating

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in a Rochelle Park home, an agency spokeswoman said Saturday afternoon.

The prosecutor's office, led by Mark Musella, released no other information about the incident.

But local and county authorities swarmed around a white, single-family home on Schlosser Drive on Saturday afternoon, wrapping crime-scene tape around trees to block the road.

Check back for more on this developing story.

