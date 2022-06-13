Two bodies found in search for Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira in Amazon

Relatives of British journalist Dom Phillips’ wife hold placards at a protest on 12 June, 2022 (REUTERS)

Two bodies have reportedly been found in the search for the British journalist Dom Phillips and the Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, eight days after they went missing in a remote part of the Amazon.

The news was first reported by the Brazilian news outlet G1, citing Mr Phillips’ wife.

Journalist André Trigueiro said the deceased had yet to be officially identified, adding that the Brazilian ambassador to the UK had told Mr Phillips’ family about the discovery of the bodies in a phone call on Monday.

However, a federal police statement denied the reports, saying no bodies had been uncovered. A spokesman for local indigenous association UNIVAJA, which has been involved in the search operations, echoed this view.

“I’ve spoken with the team in the field and it’s not true,” said Eliesio Marubo, a lawyer for UNIVAJA, said.

This comes shortly after the 57-year-old’s mother-in-law said it was likely that he and Mr Pereira were dead.

“They are no longer with us,” she wrote on Instagram. “Their souls have joined those of so many others who gave their lives in defence of the rainforest and Indigenous peoples.”

Their disappearance is thought to be linked to organised crime in the Amazon, since Mr Pereira was recently threatened by those involved in the illegal fishing trade.

The missing men’s possessions were found in a flooded forest by an indigenous search party over the weekend. Some of Mr Phillips’ clothes were recovered, as were Mr Pereira’s health identification card and both their boots.

Earlier in the investigation, the police detained a fisherman called Amarildo da Costa on a weapons charge. He remains in custody while the force establishes whether he is linked to the two men’s disappearance.

His lawyer denied his involvement, insisting that he is not involved in illicit fishing.

Last week, Brazilian police said traces of blood had been detected in Mr da Costa’s boat and were being tested.

On Monday, more than 100 indigenous people protested in the riverside town of Atalaia do Norte, where Mr Phillips and Mr Pereira were travelling to at the time of their disappearance. They demanded justice for the two men and better treatment for native communities.