Two bodies found Sunday in north Charlotte. Both people were killed, CMPD says

A person was found dead Sunday morning in a north Charlotte neighborhood, launching the second homicide investigation in the area in less than 12 hours.

On Wynbrook Way, near Tanglewood Apartments, around 11 a.m., officers were called in response to a death investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in news release. Officers found a person with “apparent trauma,” who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

It’s unclear how the person died.

Earlier Sunday, less than four miles away, CMPD officers found a body around 12:30 a.m., on Aulton Link Court, police said. That person was shot, CMPD said.

The names of the two victims have not been released. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about either case should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Crime in Charlotte

Last week, Police Chief Johnny Jennings shared that overall crime in Charlotte-Mecklenburg had fallen about 4% from January to September, compared to that same time period in 2020. As the Observer reported then, violent crimes had decreased about 3%.

The number of homicides in the third quarter of 2021, according to CMPD, was down compared to last year at that time. Still, Jennings said his officers are concerned about continued violence ending in death in Charlotte. Many of those cases have involved teens or young people as both murder victims and suspects.