Two bodies found in Tijuana River Channel

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday said it will ban the antivirus giant Avast from selling consumers' web browsing data to advertisers after Avast claimed its products would prevent its users from online tracking. Avast also settled the federal regulator's charges for $16.5 million, which the FTC said will provide redress for Avast's users whose sensitive browsing data was improperly sold on to ad giants and data brokers. “Avast promised users that its products would protect the privacy of their browsing data but delivered the opposite,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement on Thursday.