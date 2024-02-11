Two bodies recovered Sunday during search for missing canoeists at a St. Johns County pond

Two bodies were recovered Sunday morning from a retention pond near Hastings by authorities searching for two canoeists reported missing Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office reported.

Crews had been searching the area near the 900 block of George Miller Road known as Deep Creek West. The pond consists of 25 acres and isn't connected to other bodies of water.

"Our officers are utilizing side scan sonar from the vessels and our dive team is on scene," a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) spokesman said Sunday.

A 911 call was made around 3 p.m. Saturday to report the individuals missing after their canoe flipped. One person in the group was able to swim to shore, FWC said.

FWC also said it discontinued the active search when the sun went down Saturday, though the agency maintained a presence in the area.

The search resumed at the break of dawn Sunday.

FWC is the lead agency in the search and was assisted by members of St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Johns Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Searchers recover two bodies at St. Johns County retention pond