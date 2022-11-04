Two bodies were found in a Plantation apartment, cops say. Here’s what we know so far

A domestic disturbance may have led to a murder-suicide in Plantation Friday, police say as they investigate two bodies found in an apartment.

Around 4 p.m., police discovered the bodies of a man and woman at Siena Cove, at 8038 NW 10th St., said Plantation Police Detective Robert Rettig, a spokesperson for the department.

The investigation is ongoing, and the identities have not been released. For now, police believe the deaths are domestic in nature and murder-suicide could be the cause.

This is a developing story.