Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton

Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said.

Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.

At about 5:04 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call for a larceny in progress at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. in Brighton.

When officers arrived, they saw two people later identified as Stephen and Beechman inside of the construction site at that address. Neither had permission to be on the property.

Stephen and Beechman were eached charged with breaking and entering a building or ship, intent to commit a felony and larceny.

They are expected to be arraigned next week in Brighton District Court.

Copper theft from work sites to churches has been an ongoing problem over the years. Police say people steal it for the money.

